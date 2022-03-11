Package for Lorraine Kelly sparked ITV security alert that forced shows off air

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Package for Lorraine Kelly sparked ITV security alert that forced shows off air

By Press Association
March 11 2022, 9.11am
Lorraine Kelly (Yui Mok/PA)
Lorraine Kelly (Yui Mok/PA)

Lorraine Kelly has said it was a gift from a film company addressed to her that sparked a security alert at ITV that prompted the building to be evacuated and two Tube stations to be closed.

ITV’s live shows were taken off air on Thursday and police were called after the suspicious package was delivered to the London studios where the daytime programmes are filmed.

This Morning went off air suddenly and Loose Women did not air a live show, while Tube stations White City and Wood Lane, which are both near to Television Centre, were closed.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain, host Ben Shephard asked Kelly if she was responsible for the evacuation.

She replied: “Apparently, I am told it was somebody from a film company had sent me a wee present and it had a battery in it and when they x-rayed it, it looked a little bit suspicious.

“But it was all fine and dandy and it’s OK.”

This Morning went to an advert break during the final 15 minutes of the live show but, when it returned, a compilation episode started airing.

Panel show Loose Women, which is on ITV immediately after This Morning, also did not air a live show.

Instead, viewers were shown presenter Nadia Sawalha telling viewers they were seeing a “very special episode” of Loose Women, which would be showing the best bits of the Life Before Loose series.

Reflecting on the interruption to the live broadcast, Kelly said: “It shows the system all works so it’s all fantastic.”

ITV’s live programming returned in time for the lunchtime news at 1.30pm.

A statement from the channel on Thursday said: “Due to a suspected security alert, the building which ITV daytime broadcast from was safely evacuated.

“The issue has been resolved and staff have returned to the building following the all-clear from the police.

“We apologise for the interruption to the schedule and we have now returned to normal programming.”

