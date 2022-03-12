Jeremy Clarkson reapplies for car park extension on Diddly Squat farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jeremy Clarkson reapplies for car park extension on Diddly Squat farm

By Press Association
March 12 2022, 1.35pm Updated: March 12 2022, 1.37pm
The farm, subject to an Amazon Studios series called Clarkson’s Farm, has proved popular with visitors ever since the show was broadcast last June (Blackball Media/PA)
Jeremy Clarkson has reapplied for planning permission for a car park extension on his Oxfordshire farm.

The broadcaster, 61, had his last application rejected by a West Oxfordshire District Council (WODC) planning committee in January.

The new application is for an extension to the existing parking area to “formalise temporary parking” on his property, named Diddly Squat farm, as well as the provision of new access arrangements.

The proposal also includes a new storage compound and “associated landscaping”.

The farm, subject to an Amazon Studios series called Clarkson’s Farm, has proved popular with visitors ever since the show was broadcast last June.

Clarkson bought the farm in 2008 and it was run by a villager but, when he retired in 2019, the TV presenter decided to see if he could run it himself.

The success of the series has seen people flock to the farm shop to buy products such as Cow Juice, rapeseed oil, chutneys and jams.

Jeremy Clarkson (left) and a tractor, on Jeremy Clarkson’s farm, Diddly Squat, near Chipping Norton in the Cotswolds (Blackball Media/PA)
Reports have previously said neighbours had been left annoyed by the amount of shoppers who have queued for hours to purchase goods.

His last application also included a 50-cover restaurant, featuring a kitchen, “servery area and an internal seating area” inside a lambing shed at his Diddly Squat Farm, which was also rejected.

However, there is no mention of the restaurant in his latest proposal, made on March 3 of this year.

Clarkson has been contacted for comment.

Nearly 70 objections were lodged against the last application online, while 17 comments were supportive.

Those who objected stated it the development would “create further erosion of the tranquillity and would have a significant environmental impact within the Cotswold Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB)” while others stated the application would “make the traffic situation worse”.

People who supported the application said the plans would “totally enhance the immediate area around the existing shop” while the proposals around parking and improving the access would “significantly improve the situation.”

