Bafta film winners in full By Press Association March 13 2022, 8.23pm Troy Kotsur after winning the supporting actor award for Coda at the 75th British Academy Film Awards (Ian West/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Here is the full list of winners for the 75th Bafta film awards: Special visual effects – Dune Cinematography – Dune An incredible moment for Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles and Gerd Nefzer as they accept the Award for Special Visual Effects #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/1Fh0tb7E6i— BAFTA (@BAFTA) March 13, 2022 British short animation – Do Not Feed The Pigeons British short film – The Black Cop Editing – No Time To Die Sound – Dune Original score – Dune Makeup and hair – The Eyes of Tammy Faye Casting – West Side Story Ariana DeBose was named best supporting actress for West Side Story (Ian West/PA) Supporting actress – Ariana DeBose Outstanding debut – The Harder They Fall EE rising star – Lashana Lynch "Now I get to celebrate a yes that I never expected." Not a dry eye in the house as Lashana Lynch is crowned this year's @EE Rising Star #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/8Qi837zj4C— BAFTA (@BAFTA) March 13, 2022 Costume design – Cruella Film not in the English language – Drive My Car Supporting actor – Troy Kotsur Outstanding British film – Belfast Kenneth Branagh celebrates Belfast, which has won Outstanding British Film 🎉 #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/OsvlYthcpn— BAFTA (@BAFTA) March 13, 2022 Adapted screenplay – Coda Original screenplay – Licorice Pizza Documentary – Summer of Soul (…or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) Production design – Dune Animated film – Encanto Leading actor – Will Smith Director – The Power Of The Dog Leading actress – Joanna Scanlan Best film – The Power Of The Dog Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Critics Choice Awards winners in full Bafta winners score double following Critics Choice Awards success British talent fares better at Critics Choice Awards than Baftas Bafta award winners show off their prizes and outfits at after-party