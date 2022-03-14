Halle Berry urges women to keep telling stories ‘showing their multitudes’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Halle Berry urges women to keep telling stories ‘showing their multitudes’

By Press Association
March 14 2022, 5.19am
Halle Berry urges women to keep telling stories ‘showing their multitudes’ (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Halle Berry urges women to keep telling stories 'showing their multitudes' (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Halle Berry urged women to keep telling stories that show their “multitudes and contradictions” in a passionate speech at the Critics Choice Awards (CCA).

The Oscar-winning actress was honoured with the CCA’s sixth annual SeeHer Award, which honours female industry members for their advocacy of gender equality.

Accepting the accolade she reassured girls all over the world that they would be seen and heard.

27th Annual Critics Choice Awards – Show
Halle Berry accepts the SeeHer award as Issa Rae looks on  at the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

“I am so grateful to be standing and  living in this moment, where women are standing up and we are telling our own stories,” she said.

“We will write, we will produce, we will direct and if we’re brave enough we’ll star in it all at the same time.

“We will use our emotional intelligence and we will tell stories that don’t fit preconceived notions, no.

“We will tell stories so that they see us fully in all our multitudes and contradictions, because we are confident and we are scared.

“We are vulnerable and we are strong, we are beautiful and we are abused. We are everything and all of that and all at the same time.”

She added: “These are the stories we need to tell and these are the stories the world needs to see, so to every little girl who feels unseen and unheard, this is our way of saying to you: we love you and we see you and you deserve every good thing in this world.”

