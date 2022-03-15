Rare Star Wars poster to go under the hammer in aid of Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lifestyle

Rare Star Wars poster to go under the hammer in aid of Ukraine

By Press Association
March 15 2022, 1.41pm Updated: March 15 2022, 3.00pm
The Hildebrandt poster for the 1977 sci-fi classic Star Wars, retroactively named Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (Prop Store/PA)
A Star Wars poster described as “one of the rarest ever” is going up for auction in aid of Ukraine.

The artwork was originally produced for the 1977 science fiction epic by renowned American fantasy artists Greg and Tim Hildebrandt, known as the Brothers Hildebrandt.

Depicting Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia and marked with the surname of its designers, it is estimated to sell for between £5,000 and £7,000.

The Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope poster had a limited release and was later withdrawn from circulation and replaced with the more commercial Style C poster featuring the work of illustrator Tom Chantrell.

According to auctioneers Prop Store, this makes it “one of the rarest Star Wars posters ever”.

It will be sold at the company’s headquarters in Hertfordshire with no reserve and a starting bid of just £10 to give as many fans the opportunity to secure the coveted piece.

All hammer proceeds from the sale will go to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Humanitarian Appeal providing aid to those fleeing Ukraine following the Russian invasion.

Stephen Lane, chief executive of Prop Store, said: “Prop Store are thrilled to support such an important cause with the inclusion of our Hildebrandt poster as a charity lot in our upcoming Cinema Poster Live Auction on Thursday 24th March 2022.

The poster had a limited release (Prop Store/PA)

“With bidding starting from £10, fans with all budgets can bid on this amazing charity piece and hopefully take home a rare and coveted piece of movie memorabilia at the same time – we expect to see some excellent results for such an urgent appeal.”

The so-called Hildebrandt-style poster will feature alongside more than 550 lots of rare film posters and artworks expected to fetch more than £200,000 in total.

The sale will take place on Thursday March 24 from 3pm.

