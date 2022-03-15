Chair of International Booker Prize judging panel calls for translator royalties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Chair of International Booker Prize judging panel calls for translator royalties

By Press Association
March 15 2022, 8.51pm
International Booker Prize chair calls for translator royalties (Booker Prize/PA)
International Booker Prize judging panel chairman Frank Wynne has said “it is only fair that translators benefit from bestsellers and prize-winners that they have helped to create”.

The panel of judges last week announced 13 books for this year’s longlist, translated from 10 languages and originating from 12 countries across four continents.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Front Row, Wynne, who is the first translator to chair the panel, has called for publishers to reward translators more generously, urging them to offer royalties on book sales.

He said: “Although few works in translation will ever earn royalties, it is only fair that translators benefit from bestsellers and prize-winners that they have helped to create.

“While most independent publishers offer fair royalties, many of the larger publishers do not, or do so only to a small number of translators.”

Wynne added that paying fair rates will make a career in translation more accessible.

The International Booker is awarded each year to a single fiction book and “aims to encourage more publishing and reading of quality works of imagination from all over the world, and to give greater recognition to the role of translators”, according to the prize.

The 2022 judging panel consists of Wynne, author and academic Merve Emre, writer and lawyer Petina Gappah, writer and comedian Viv Groskop, and translator and author Jeremy Tiang.

The shortlist for the International Booker Prize for Fiction will be announced on April 7.

The announcement of the winner will follow on May 26 at a ceremony at One Marylebone in London.

