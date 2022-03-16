US reality TV stars Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney announce separation

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

US reality television stars Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney have announced they are separating after 12 years of marriage.

The couple said the relationship had not ended in “resentment or animosity” and they would continue to admire and support one another.

The pair starred in the Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills spinoff series Vanderpump Rules, which focused on Lisa Vanderpump and the staff at her restaurants.

Both said they felt it was “important” to be open about their decision, in separate posts on Instagram.

Maloney wrote: “I never thought I would have to make an announcement like this. After 12 years on an adventure through life together Tom and I are ending our marriage.

“This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship.

“Although we may be on different paths we will continue to love and support one another’s happiness.”

Schwartz said that the situation “sucks” but that he “fully respects” Maloney’s decision to separate.

“It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy,” he said.

“After nine years on a reality TV show it feels a little tone deaf to say ‘please respect our privacy’ (especially while posting this) so instead I’ll ask to please be kind.

“I don’t fault you for any snap judgment. If I was watching us on VPR for the last nine years I’d be making them too… but I’m telling you we had some of the most blissful, romantic, fun times humanely possible over the course of our relationship.

“She taught me so much about love and being a better partner.”