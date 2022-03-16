US reality TV stars Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney announce separation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

US reality TV stars Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney announce separation

By Press Association
March 16 2022, 6.11am
Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz (Alamy)
US reality television stars Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney have announced they are separating after 12 years of marriage.

The couple said the relationship had not ended in “resentment or animosity” and they would continue to admire and support one another.

The pair starred in the Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills spinoff series Vanderpump Rules, which focused on Lisa Vanderpump and the staff at her restaurants.

Both said they felt it was “important” to be open about their decision, in separate posts on Instagram.

Maloney wrote: “I never thought I would have to make an announcement like this. After 12 years on an adventure through life together Tom and I are ending our marriage.

“This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship.

“Although we may be on different paths we will continue to love and support one another’s happiness.”

Schwartz said that the situation “sucks” but that he “fully respects” Maloney’s decision to separate.

“It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy,” he said.

“After nine years on a reality TV show it feels a little tone deaf to say ‘please respect our privacy’ (especially while posting this) so instead I’ll ask to please be kind.

“I don’t fault you for any snap judgment. If I was watching us on VPR for the last nine years I’d be making them too… but I’m telling you we had some of the most blissful, romantic, fun times humanely possible over the course of our relationship.

“She taught me so much about love and being a better partner.”

