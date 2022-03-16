Exhibition inspired by vandalised paintings opens at National Gallery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Exhibition inspired by vandalised paintings opens at National Gallery

By Press Association
March 16 2022, 9.32am
The National Gallery in Trafalgar Square (John Stillwell/PA)
The National Gallery in Trafalgar Square (John Stillwell/PA)

An exhibition inspired by paintings that were vandalised while on display has opened at the National Gallery.

The new work by the gallery’s 2021 artist in residence Ali Cherri is called: If you prick us, do we not bleed?

The exhibition looks at how histories of trauma can be explored through a response to museum and gallery collections.

During research into the gallery’s archive, Cherri, 46, uncovered accounts of five National Gallery paintings that were vandalised while on display.

Cherri said: “It is an honour to have been invited as the artist in residence at the National Gallery.

Ali Cherri
Ali Cherri in front of Van Eyck’s The Arnolfini Portrait at the National Gallery (The National Gallery/PA)

“The past year has been unprecedented for art institutions, allowing for rethinking the role of the museum in times of crises.

“I am thrilled to be able to spend the year in close proximity to the gallery’s unique collection, as well as that of the Herbert Art Gallery & Museum.

“Giving a contemporary artist access to one of the world’s richest collections of paintings is a way of keeping the dialogue going and open for new kinds of engagement.”

Born in Lebanon and based in Beirut and Paris, Cherri uses sculpture, film and installation to pursue the meaning of the built environment and its histories.

He often uses archaeological relics and sites as a starting point to explore the processes of excavation, relocation and the museum classification of objects, animal artefacts, images and their narratives.

For the exhibition, which takes its title from Shakespeare’s play The Merchant Of Venice, Cherri has presented a series of mixed media, sculptural installations that recall aspects of each painting and that imagine its life following the vandalism.

The exhibition has been assembled in the National Gallery’s Sainsbury Wing in the form of five vitrines reminiscent of early museum displays and cabinets of curiosity, surrounded by Renaissance paintings, many of which show wounds and suffering.

Cherri is the National Gallery’s second artist in residence to be chosen since the launch of its Modern and Contemporary Programme, following the appointment of Rosalind Nashashibi in 2019.

If you prick us, do we not bleed? will run from March 16 to June 22 in the Sainsbury Wing at the National Gallery.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier