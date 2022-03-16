Queen holds face-to-face audience with poet Grace Nichols

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle

Queen holds face-to-face audience with poet Grace Nichols

By Press Association
March 16 2022, 1.23pm Updated: March 16 2022, 1.41pm
The Queen presents the Queen’s Gold Medal for Poetry to Grace Nichols during a private audience at Windsor Castle (Steve Parsons/PA)
The Queen presents the Queen’s Gold Medal for Poetry to Grace Nichols during a private audience at Windsor Castle (Steve Parsons/PA)

The Queen has met the Guyanese poet Grace Nichols as she carried out another face-to-face engagement.

The monarch welcomed Nichols to her Windsor Castle home to present her with the Queen’s Gold Medal for Poetry.

They were joined by the Poet Laureate Simon Armitage, who chaired the Poetry Medal Committee, which unanimously recommended the writer as the winner of the prestigious award.

In the Oak Room, the Queen was pictured standing without her walking stick for the in-person audience on Wednesday.

The Queen shakes hands with poet Grace Nichols
The Queen shakes hands with poet Grace Nichols (Steve Parsons/PA)

A large window in the backdrop overlooked the immaculate lawn of the castle’s quadrangle, and the monarch’s outfit matched that of her guest, with both wearing shades of cream.

The Queen gave a broad smile as she shook hands with Nichols, and the pair examined the medal together.

The Queen has kept busy at her Berkshire base after missing the Commonwealth Day service on Monday due to issues over her comfort rather than a specific illness.

On Tuesday, she had afternoon tea with Canada’s Governor General Mary Simon and her husband, the journalist Whit Fraser, and also held two virtual audiences with ambassadors.

The Queen’s Gold Medal for Poetry
The Queen examines the poetry award (Steve Parsons/PA)

The 95-year-old head of state, who reached her Platinum Jubilee last month, has faced a bout of Covid in recent weeks, and also spent more than three months from October under doctors’ orders to only conduct light duties.

Nichols is being recognised for her body of work, in particular her first collection of poetry I Is A Long-Memoried Woman (1983), prose and several books for younger readers.

She previously described the honour as “both wonderful and humbling”.

On being announced as recipient of the 2021 award in December, she added: “In my own work I’ve celebrated my Guyanese/Caribbean/South American heritage in relation to the English traditions we inherited as a former British colony.

“To poetry and the English language that I love, I’ve brought the registers of my own Caribbean tongue.

“I wish my parents who use to chide me for straining my eyes, as a small girl reading by torchlight in bed, were around to share in this journey that poetry has blessed me with.”

The Queen’s Gold Medal for Poetry was established by the Queen’s grandfather King George V in 1933 at the suggestion of the then Poet Laureate, John Masefield.

Previous recipients include Philip Larkin, Siegfried Sassoon, WH Auden, and Nichols’ husband John Agard.

It is awarded for excellence in poetry. Each year’s recipient is from the United Kingdom or a Commonwealth country.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]