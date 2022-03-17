Ukweli Roach to star in new BBC One crime thriller series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Ukweli Roach to star in new BBC One crime thriller series

By Press Association
March 17 2022, 12.03am
Ukweli Roach will play the lead role (BBC/PA)

Blindspot actor Ukweli Roach is to star in a new BBC One crime thriller series.

The six-part series, titled Wolf, will be based on the acclaimed Jack Caffery novels by author Mo Hayder.

Roach will play Detective Inspector Jack Caffery, who tries to right the wrongs of others while battling an obsession with his neighbour who he believes murdered his 10-year-old brother in the 90s.

Juliet Stevenson will star as Matilda Anchor-Ferrers in the upcoming crime thriller (Ian West/PA)

The series will also follow the wealthy Anchor-Ferrers family who find themselves the victims of a psychopath’s cruel games, trapped and terrorised while living in an isolated house in Monmouthshire, Wales.

When these two narratives collide, it will be a “thrilling, nail-biting and deeply disturbing race against time”, the BBC has said.

The broadcaster announced that filming has commenced in Wales on the project, which is being written and adapted by Megan Gallagher, who previously worked on the Netflix drama series Borderliner.

Roach said: “I’m honoured to be taking on the role of Jack Caffrey in Wolf. Megan Gallagher has brought Mo Hayder’s dark storylines into focus in a way that will be challenging, but also every actor’s dream. I can’t wait to bring Jack to life.”

Also among the ensemble cast are Doctor Who’s Sacha Dhawan as Honey and Game of Thrones’ Iwan Rheon as Molina, mismatched professionals forced together on a job.

Emmerdale’s Sian Reese-Williams will play DI Maia Lincoln, Truly, Madly, Deeply star Juliet Stevenson will star as Matilda Anchor-Ferrers and Game Of Thrones’ Owen Teale will play Oliver Anchor-Ferrers, Matilda’s wealthy and well-connected husband.

Iwan Rheon will join the ensemble cast in the series which is being filmed in Wales (Ian West/PA)

The series will be produced by Hartswood Films, previously behind Sherlock and Dracula, and APC Studios in association with Creative Wales.

Kristoffer Nyholm is directing the first three episodes with Lee Haven Jones directing the final three.

Executive producers are Elaine Cameron for Hartswood Films, Laurent Boissel for APC Studios and Ben Irving for the BBC.

Cameron said: “We are delighted to have attracted such an amazing cast into our wonderfully entertaining crime/horror world. It’s a real testament to the originality of Megan’s scripts.

“I am particularly excited about young actor Ukweli Roach playing the lead role of Jack Caffery – I guarantee once the series goes out he will be a total household name.”

Irving, commissioning editor for BBC Drama, added: “Unsurprisingly, the combination of Megan’s brilliant scripts, Kristoffer Nyholm in the director’s chair, and the world-class creative team at Hartswood and APC, have attracted a phenomenal cast to this gripping and deliciously twisted drama.

“Mo Hayder’s characters are in safe hands. We can’t wait to bring the show to audiences on BBC One and Player.”

Wolf will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK.

