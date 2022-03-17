Kanye West’s Instagram account locked for violating platform bullying policies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Kanye West’s Instagram account locked for violating platform bullying policies

By Press Association
March 17 2022, 1.21am Updated: March 17 2022, 1.37am
Kanye West’s Instagram account locked for violating platform bullying policies (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Kanye West’s Instagram account locked for violating platform bullying policies (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Kanye West’s Instagram account has been temporarily locked, following his online attacks on SNL comedian Pete Davidson, the platform has confirmed.

The US rapper will not be able to post, comment or send direct messages for 24 hours after violating the site’s policies.

West has recently taken to Instagram with a series of erratic posts, some of which have taken direct aim at Davidson, who is dating Kim Kardashian.

In another, he reportedly also posted a racial slur aimed at The Daily Show host, Trevor Noah, which has now been deleted.

The PA new agency understands that content from the account was deleted for violating the company’s policies on hate speech and bullying.

Such steps are often taken against accounts that repeatedly break Instagram’s rules and further steps may be taken if more violations take place, according to a Meta spokesperson.

One post by West shows a dark figure standing over a grave with flowers and a papier-mache head which appears to be in Davidson’s likeness.

It comes after Kardashian, who has recently gone public with her relationship, was declared legally single by a US court.

The reality star, 41, told the Ellen DeGeneres show that Davidson had her name branded onto his chest as “he wanted to do something that was really different”.

Further details about the couple’s relationship are set to be revealed when the new reality show The Kardashians airs in April.

Despite growing tensions and his attacks on Davidson, Kardashian said that she will not speak negatively about the father of her four children on the show.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]