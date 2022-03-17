The Crown seeks young actors to play William and Harry in final series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
The Crown seeks young actors to play William and Harry in final series

By Press Association
March 17 2022, 4.33pm
Actors are being sought to play William and Harry in The Crown (Barry Batchelor/PA)
The Crown is seeking young actors with “a strong physical resemblance” to the Dukes of Cambridge and Sussex to play the princes in the final series of the Netflix drama.

A casting call notice for the show says it is seeking “two exceptional young actors” to portray William aged 16-21 and Harry aged 16-20.

The notice adds these will be “significant roles” in the lavish series.

It reveals shooting for the final episodes of the show will commence in late August in the UK, adding: “No previous professional acting experience required.

“We are very experienced in providing a great deal of support for the young actors and their families through what they find is a uniquely rewarding creative process.”

The show is expected to return for its fifth series later this year, with a new cast taking over.

Screen veteran Imelda Staunton will replace Olivia Colman as the Queen as the drama moves into the 1990s, and Lesley Manville will portray Princess Margaret.

The Crown season five
Elizabeth Debicki as Diana, Princess of Wales (Netflix)

Elizabeth Debicki moves into the role of Diana, Princess of Wales vacated by Emma Corrin.

The series will reportedly dramatise her headline-making 1995 Panorama interview with Martin Bashir as well as other key events in her later life.

Writer Peter Morgan has previously confirmed the sixth series will be the last.

