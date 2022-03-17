Sharon Osbourne joins TalkTV to host weeknight current affairs show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Sharon Osbourne joins TalkTV to host weeknight current affairs show

By Press Association
March 17 2022, 8.29pm
Sharon Osbourne (Ian West/PA)
Sharon Osbourne (Ian West/PA)

Sharon Osbourne has been announced as the latest signing to the fledgling TalkTV channel.

The TV presenter, who is married to Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy, will present a primetime current affairs panel show called The Talk on weeknights.

She joins former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan and The Sun’s former political editor Tom Newton Dunn at the new venture from News UK.

Her hour-long programme will feature five “opinionated famous faces” from different backgrounds and with different views as they discuss issues such as news, politics, crime, entertainment and sport.

It comes after Osbourne left US chat show The Talk, which aired on CBS, following an on-air row with her co-host Sheryl Underwood.

They pair clashed in March 2021 while discussing Morgan’s comments about the Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Osbourne defended Morgan from allegations of racism, with the fallout prompting The Talk to take a month-long hiatus.

Osbourne, 69, said: “I’m excited to be working with News UK, the panel and my good friend Piers. Watch this space for some exciting and lively debates from us all.”

News UK chief executive Rebekah Brooks said: “Sharon has built a unique and hugely successful media career, combining strong views and opinion with a lot of warmth and fun.

“Her unbounding energy will make her show compelling viewing and we are delighted to give her a new home at TalkTV.”

Following the announcement, Morgan tweeted: “BOOM! Welcome aboard.”

TalkTV is expected to launch in spring.

