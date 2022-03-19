Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day raises more than £42 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day raises more than £42 million

By Press Association
March 19 2022, 4.37am Updated: March 19 2022, 8.15am
Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day has currently raised more than £42 million, after appearances from Tom Holland, Courteney Cox and Lulu (James Stack/BBC/Comic Relief)
Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day has currently raised more than £42 million, after appearances from Tom Holland, Courteney Cox and Lulu (James Stack/BBC/Comic Relief)

Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day has raised more than £42 million after appearances from Tom Holland, Courteney Cox and Lulu.

It was announced after mighnightthat the show had so far raised £42,790,147.

It takes the charity’s sum contributions since it was formed to more than £1.5 billion.

During Friday’s programme, it was announced that the endurance challenges undertaken by Olympian Tom Daley and BBC Radio 1 presenter Jordan North in the lead up to the show had raised nearly £2 million of that total.

The event also featured sketches from Matt Lucas, David Walliams, Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders.

Sir Lenny Henry, David Tennant, Paddy McGuinness and Alesha Dixon presented the fundraising show, which was broadcast from the BBC studios in Salford for the first time.

Broadcaster Zoe Ball was due to be part of the presenting line-up but had to withdraw on the day after testing positive for Covid, with Dixon replacing her.

The Friday broadcast on BBC One featured a jam-packed schedule which included sketches from Lucas and Walliams as they brought back their comedy sketch show Rock Profile for a one-off special.

The Little Britain stars dressed up dramatically as they impersonated global stars including Adele, Miley Cyrus and Lady Gaga while Vernon Kay interviewed them.