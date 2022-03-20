Newlywed Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright shows off wedding ring

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Newlywed Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright shows off wedding ring

By Press Association
March 20 2022, 10.47pm
Bonnie Wright (Ian West/PA)
Bonnie Wright (Ian West/PA)

Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright has tied the knot with her partner Andrew Lococo.

The actress, who starred as Ginny Weasley in the films and campaigns on environmental issues, shared a clip of them showing off their wedding rings by a pool.

She told her 3.7 million Instagram followers: “Yesterday was the best day of my life. Thanks to my husband!!”

Her post prompted a flurry of messages from famous friends congratulating her on the news.

James Phelps, who played her on-screen brother Fred Weasley, posted a pair of celebratory emojis, while Afshan Azad, who played Padma Patil, added: “Love you so much.”

Scarlett Hefner, who played Slytherin student Pansy Parkinson, said: “Congratulations to you both!”

Wright, 31, first shared pictures of herself with Lococo on social media in September 2020.

She revealed in a YouTube video posted in February this year that they had moved in together.

Wright was previously engaged to Harry Potter co-star Jamie Campbell Bower, who played a young Gellert Grindelwald, for a year until 2012.

