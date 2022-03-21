Local BBC radio stations to celebrate ‘every day heroes’ with awards scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Local BBC radio stations to celebrate ‘every day heroes’ with awards scheme

By Press Association
March 21 2022, 6.01am
BBC local radio stations will celebrate “every day heroes” through a new community award scheme (Ian West/PA)
The BBC’s local radio stations will celebrate “every day heroes” through a new community award scheme.

The initiative will mark the contributions of key workers, volunteers and more to their local communities.

It comes as part of the Make A Difference programme that was set up at the start of the first national lockdown as a virtual notice board for those offering help or needing support.

There are eight award categories including for volunteers, fundraisers, key workers and great neighbours.

(BBC/PA)

Meanwhile, the Environmental Award will go to the individual or group who has done work to make where they live more environmentally friendly, while the Together Award will mark those who have “created real change by breaking down barriers and bringing together people from different walks of life for a common cause”.

Nominations are now open and will close on the April 29 at 11pm, and the winners will be announced at the Make a Difference awards in September.

Chris Burns, head of audio and digital for BBC England, said: “The last two years have been challenging for everyone.

“Listeners have contacted us to share the stories of how people have helped each other and we wanted to find a way of celebrating those unsung heroes and telling those amazing stories.”

