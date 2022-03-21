‘They aren’t performative sex scenes’ says Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
‘They aren’t performative sex scenes’ says Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley

By Press Association
March 21 2022, 1.31pm
Bridgerton series two arrives on Netflix on March 25.

Bridgerton star Simone Ashley has said the sex scenes in the show are not “performative” and are instead “earnt” when they do occur.

The 26-year-old actress plays Kate Sharma in series two of the hit Netflix show, which follows the eight siblings of the Bridgerton family as they attempt to find love in Regency-era London.

Speaking ahead of the release of latest series, Ashley defended the show’s use of intimate scenes, saying: “They aren’t performative sex scenes or intimate scenes, they have a meaning behind them and I think they’re very earnt when the fireworks happen.”

Bridgerton became the most-watched show on Netflix when it was released on Christmas Day 2020, thanks to its often racy and risque scenes between the show’s original protagonists Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset (Rege-Jean Page).

The show’s second series shifts its focus to the tumultuous courtship between Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey, and Ashley’s character Kate.

The show’s creator Chris Van Dusen explained: “It was never about quantity for us.”

Adding: “We’ve never done a sex scene for the sake of doing a sex scene and I don’t think we ever will.

“It all serves a larger purpose and it’s a different story this season.

“Different characters, where we’re with Anthony and Kate most of the season and that’s very different from Daphne and Simon.”

Bridgerton is based on a series of books by Julia Quinn, with series two taking its inspiration from the second book The Viscount Who Loved Me.

Bailey, 33, added: “I think Kate and Anthony feel explicit in the way that they feel naked in front of each other.

“And it’s a very cerebral way of exploring that sort of innate sexuality.

“And I think it bodes very well for the following seasons to just not be expected for it to just be about the sex.”

Bridgerton series two arrives on Netflix on March 25.

