Bridgerton’s Charithra Chandran touched by the series’ use of Bollywood music

Bridgerton actress Charithra Chandran has revealed the inclusion of Bollywood music in the show brought her to tears.

Chandran, 25, plays Edwina Sharma in series two of the hit Netflix show.

The upcoming series of the Regency-era drama will centre around protagonist Viscount Anthony Bridgerton as he appears to get caught up in a love triangle between Kate Sharma and her sister Edwina.

Speaking ahead of its release, Chandran, who was born in Scotland to Indian parents, revealed that when she first heard the orchestral version of Bollywood film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s theme song it felt like “the collision of both of [her] worlds”.

She said: “That movie, that song, is like a Bollywood staple.”

Adding: “This literally brought tears to my eyes because it’s like the collision of both of my worlds.

“And you know, I think when you’re growing up as immigrants’ children it’s so hard to figure out your identity and you sometimes you don’t know where you belong.

“And those are one of those defining moments where you go ‘okay, I get it now’.

“I can be both and I can do both.”

Chandran, who previously starred in Amazon’s science fiction series Alex Rider, is joined on screen by Simone Ashley who also has Indian heritage.

Ashley, 26, said: “I think it’s so much fun, I think what the show has done has just bought a sense of joy to representing many different cultures and for this one specifically in South Asian cultures.”

She added: “I think representation and diversity on screen, it’s a very complex conversation that we’re all having all the time and it’s an important one, but for me, personally, I just want to bring the fun to it now and the normality and the joy.”

Series two of Bridgerton, produced by Shonda Rhimes, will be released on Netflix on March 25.