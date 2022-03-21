Bridgerton’s Charithra Chandran touched by the series’ use of Bollywood music

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Bridgerton’s Charithra Chandran touched by the series’ use of Bollywood music

By Press Association
March 21 2022, 2.31pm
Charithra Chandran plays Edwina Sharma in series two of Netflix hit Bridgerton (Liam Daniel/Netflix/PA)
Charithra Chandran plays Edwina Sharma in series two of Netflix hit Bridgerton (Liam Daniel/Netflix/PA)

Bridgerton actress Charithra Chandran has revealed the inclusion of Bollywood music in the show brought her to tears.

Chandran, 25, plays Edwina Sharma in series two of the hit Netflix show.

The upcoming series of the Regency-era drama will centre around protagonist Viscount Anthony Bridgerton as he appears to get caught up in a love triangle between Kate Sharma and her sister Edwina.

Speaking ahead of its release, Chandran, who was born in Scotland to Indian parents, revealed that when she first heard the orchestral version of Bollywood film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s theme song it felt like “the collision of both of [her] worlds”.

She said: “That movie, that song, is like a Bollywood staple.”

Adding: “This literally brought tears to my eyes because it’s like the collision of both of my worlds.

“And you know, I think when you’re growing up as immigrants’ children it’s so hard to figure out your identity and you sometimes you don’t know where you belong.

“And those are one of those defining moments where you go ‘okay, I get it now’.

“I can be both and I can do both.”

Chandran, who previously starred in Amazon’s science fiction series Alex Rider, is joined on screen by Simone Ashley who also has Indian heritage.

Ashley, 26, said: “I think it’s so much fun, I think what the show has done has just bought a sense of joy to representing many different cultures and for this one specifically in South Asian cultures.”

She added: “I think representation and diversity on screen, it’s a very complex conversation that we’re all having all the time and it’s an important one, but for me, personally, I just want to bring the fun to it now and the normality and the joy.”

Series two of Bridgerton, produced by Shonda Rhimes, will be released on Netflix on March 25.

