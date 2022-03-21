Charli XCX on track for her first UK number one album

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Charli XCX on track for her first UK number one album

By Press Association
March 21 2022, 6.01pm
Charli XCX is on track for her first UK number one album (Matt Crossick/PA)
Charli XCX is on track to land her first ever UK number one album this week with her fifth studio record Crash.

The album is the English singer-songwriter’s final release under her current major label contract with Atlantic Records.

The 29-year-old’s record is, at present, leading the race to top the Official Albums Chart, according to the Official Chart Company’s first look update.

The record is also currently the biggest seller on physical formats of the week too – with 83% of its total chart sales so far, the Charts Company said.

Charli found fame in 2012 with the Icona Pop collaboration I Love It, which hit number one on the official UK singles chart and became an international success.

Indie rock band Sea Girls are currently at number two and aiming for their highest peak in the UK yet with their second album, Homesick.

Sea Girls formed in London in 2015 and consists of four members: Henry Camamile, Rory Young, Andrew Dawson, and Oli Khan.

Welsh band Feeder are also aiming for a top five debut this week as their 11th album Torpedo currently sits at number three.

If successful, Torpedo will be the bands 10th top 10 – more than 20 years on from their first top 10 album Yesterday Went Too Soon.

Three acts are in the running to gain their first top 10 entry this week, with Brighton rapper ArrDee’s debut mixtape Pier Pressure currently at number four, singer-songwriter Sam Tompkins’ EP Who Do You Pray To? at number six and US folk band Midlake’s fifth record For The Sake Of Bethel Woods at number eight.

Following the release of a new digital deluxe edition, Becky Hill’s 2021 debut album Only Honest On The Weekend could be a re-entry at number 15, with the collection having previously peaked at number seven.

The Fantasy Life Of Poetry & Crime, a collaboration between The Libertines frontman Peter Docherty and French musician Frederic Lo, is currently at number 22, while Iron Maiden’s third album, Number Of The Beast, sits at number 29 as the rock greats celebrate the record’s 40th anniversary.

Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalia is on track for her first top 40 entry with Motomami, which currently rests at number 32.

Juice Wrld’s posthumous fourth album Fighting Demons could re-enter at number 33 following the release of a deluxe edition – the album previously peaked at number eight in 2021.

Rolling Stones’ Keith Richards is also within reach of a re-entry as his second solo album Main Offender is currently at number 35 following the release of a special 30th anniversary boxset.

