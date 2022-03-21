Tom Grennan latest music act to cancel Ukraine and Russia shows

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Musician Tom Grennan has become the latest act to cancel performances in Ukraine and Russia amid the “devastating violence”.

The Little Bit Of Love singer, 26, has called off his tour dates as Russian and Ukrainian soldiers were fighting street by street for control of Mariupol, where at least 2,300 people have died.

On Monday, the battle for the strategic port on the Azov Sea raged on as the Mariupol City Council said that several thousand residents were taken into Russia against their will.

The Ukrainian city has been encircled and bombed in what is thought to be some of the worst fighting of the war.

Bedford-born Grennan tweeted: “In light of current events, I will be cancelling my shows in Russia and Ukraine which were due to take place in Summer 2022.

“My thoughts are with the brave people of Ukraine, and all those who oppose this devastating violence and seek peace.”

Grennan joins artists including rock band Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, former One Direction star Louis Tomlinson and American rock band Green Day in scrapping gigs in Russia over the conflict.