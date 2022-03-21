Tom Grennan latest music act to cancel Ukraine and Russia shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Tom Grennan latest music act to cancel Ukraine and Russia shows

By Press Association
March 21 2022, 6.31pm Updated: March 21 2022, 7.11pm
Tom Grennan latest music act to cancel Ukraine and Russia shows (Ian West/PA)
Tom Grennan latest music act to cancel Ukraine and Russia shows (Ian West/PA)

Musician Tom Grennan has become the latest act to cancel performances in Ukraine and Russia amid the “devastating violence”.

The Little Bit Of Love singer, 26, has called off his tour dates as Russian and Ukrainian soldiers were fighting street by street for control of Mariupol, where at least 2,300 people have died.

On Monday, the battle for the strategic port on the Azov Sea raged on as the Mariupol City Council said that several thousand residents were taken into Russia against their will.

The Ukrainian city has been encircled and bombed in what is thought to be some of the worst fighting of the war.

Bedford-born Grennan tweeted: “In light of current events, I will be cancelling my shows in Russia and Ukraine which were due to take place in Summer 2022.

“My thoughts are with the brave people of Ukraine, and all those who oppose this devastating violence and seek peace.”

Grennan joins artists including rock band Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, former One Direction star Louis Tomlinson and American rock band Green Day in scrapping gigs in Russia over the conflict.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]