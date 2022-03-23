The Apprentice finalists on competing as friends and female success

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Apprentice finalists Harpreet Kaur and Kathryn Burn have reflected on competing against each other after forming a close bond early in the competition.

Kaur, 30, and Burn, 29, made it to the final of the business reality show’s 16th series after Brittany Carter and Stephanie Affleck were fired by Lord Alan Sugar.

The show’s winner will receive a £250,000 investment in their business and go into partnership with business magnate Lord Sugar, 74.

Speaking ahead of the final, Kaur and Burn told the PA news agency they became close friends during the process and always hoped they would end up in the final together.

Burn, who owns an online pyjama shop, said: “My closest friend in the whole process, and from really early on, was Harpreet, which is really weird now, that we were roommates (on the show).

“And as the process was going on, we were becoming closer and closer. So it’s so weird now that we’re in competition but we’re actually such, such good friends as well.”

Despite ending up as rivals, the two women said they have been supporting each other during Lord Sugar’s hunt for his next business partner.

Kaur, who runs a dessert parlour and sweet treat delivery company, said: “We were moving through the process hoping to be in the final, we wanted that, so it’s worked out.

“We 100% support each other and will be happy for each other because we know how hard we’ve worked to get to this point, and I’m sure there’ll be success for both of us no matter what, whoever wins.”

The women also expressed their delight at the success of the female candidates in the series.

Kathryn Burn and Harpreet Kaur (Ian West/PA)

Kaur told PA: “I’m all about girl power. I always have been. I’m a proper girls’ girl.

“So for me, we’re really diverse as well, the four of us that got through to the interviews, we all have such different personalities and styles and it just proves that you should just authentically be yourself.

“Even in daily life I always find that women seem to spin a lot more plates and seem to absolutely boss it, so I’m so glad that has also come across on this show.

“Not that the guys didn’t work hard but the girls had something special about them.”

Burn also spoke about working with Lord Sugar, revealing that he is not as scary as people may think: “I don’t think he’s that scary even on TV. He’s just direct, but a lot of businessmen and women are, you’ve got to be straight to the point and he is.

“He’s not rude, he’s just direct and he’s like that in real life.”

Kaur credited her success to being a “tough cookie”, and suggested future contestants should avoid the show if they are intimated by Lord Sugar.

She said: “If you’re a sensitive person you might be offended but if you’re a tough cookie, and you can just take on board the feedback, you’re going to be absolutely fine.

“At the end of the day, don’t apply for the process if you’re going to be intimidated by someone like that, because you’re applying to go into investment with this person.

“So if you’re scared you’re not really going to get anywhere.”

The Apprentice final airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on March 24 at 9pm.