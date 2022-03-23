Lizzo treats fans to snippet of her new song on The Late Late Show By Press Association March 23 2022, 6.31am Lizzo treats fans to snippet of her new song on The Late Late Show (Jack Plunkett/AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Lizzo has treated fans to a snippet of her new song About Damn Time while guesting on The Late Late Show With James Corden. The singer promised “there’s more where that came from baby” after playing about 45 seconds of the track, which is due to be released on April 14. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) She appeared on the show alongside US actress Gabrielle Union and performed an impromptu dance to the song with Corden. Sharing the clip on Instagram, Lizzo said: “Let’s play 3 truths and a lie about my new song About Damn Time. “1) It’s out 4/14 – 2) @gabunion likes it – 3) @j_corden plays xylophone on it – 4) there’s a flute solo by @sashabefluting.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Pamela Anderson set to make her Broadway debut in Chicago Billy Mackenzie: Story of new release featuring previously unheard vocals by late Dundee singer Lizzo shares snippet of new song with fans and her mother Hearing song for late wife forced Tears For Fears’ Roland Orzabal out of studio