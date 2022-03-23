Former BBC boss Lord Grade emerges as favourite for Ofcom chair – reports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Former BBC boss Lord Grade emerges as favourite for Ofcom chair – reports

By Press Association
March 23 2022, 10.23am
Lord Grade of Yarmouth (House of Lords/PA)
Lord Grade of Yarmouth (House of Lords/PA)

Conservative peer Lord Grade of Yarmouth has emerged as the favourite to become the next chair of Ofcom, according to reports.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries is expected to make a final decision this week on who will oversee the media regulator, the Guardian said.

The process to find a suitable candidate for chair of the watchdog, which oversees broadcasting and telecommunications in the UK, has faced a series of delays since it began two years ago.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
The Government said no final decision has been made yet (Yui Mok/PA)

It is being rerun after an initial round of interviews failed to find a candidate.

Lord Grade, a former chairman of the BBC, and Lord Gilbert of Panteg, the former deputy chairman of the Conservative Party and life peer, are reportedly now the frontrunners.

During his career, Lord Grade has served as controller of BBC One, chief executive of Channel 4, chairman of the BBC and executive chairman of ITV plc.

He told the Daily Telegraph last month that he had applied for the position of Ofcom chair in November, suggesting he had “kept my hat in the ring” despite “second thoughts”.

The former media executive has spoken in favour of the privatisation of Channel 4 and recently criticised the BBC’s coverage of events such as the Downing Street parties as “gleeful and disrespectful”.

Nadine Dorries
Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries (Aaron Chown/PA)

He currently sits as a Conservative peer in the House of Lords after being appointed by David Cameron in 2010.

Lord Gilbert is a former deputy chair of the Conservative party and former chair of the House of Lords communications select committee.

In January, ministers announced they were reopening the recruitment process for the £142,500 three-day-a-week job, and extending the application deadline after a “favourite” to fill the position walked away.

Former Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre was reportedly Boris Johnson’s preferred choice during the initial interviews but he withdrew from the race, claiming the civil service had influenced the process because of his right-of-centre “convictions”.

A spokesman for the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said: “No final decision has been made on the Government’s preferred candidate for Ofcom chair. Once a decision has been made, we will make an announcement in due course.”

