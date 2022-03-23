Carl Woods denies using threatening words or behaviour against Katie Price

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Carl Woods denies using threatening words or behaviour against Katie Price

By Press Association
March 23 2022, 2.11pm
Carl Woods leaves at Colchester Magistrates’ Court, Essex, alongside partner Katie Price, after appearing charged under Section 4 of the Public Order Act (Joe Giddens/PA)
Katie Price’s fiance Carl Woods has denied using threatening, insulting or abusive words or behaviour against his partner.

The reality TV star, 33, is alleged to have attempted to force open a door to a property while the former glamour model was inside after she left his home following a row.

He was accompanied by 43-year-old Ms Price as he attended Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Dressed in a black T-shirt and black jeans, the former Love Island contestant appeared in the dock speaking to confirm his details and enter a not guilty plea to the Section 4 public order offence.

Carl Woods arrives at Colchester Magistrates’ Court, Essex, alongside partner Katie Price (Joe Giddens/PA)
The court heard the charge relates to an incident in Great Dunlow, Essex, on August 22, when the couple allegedly had an “argument” in the defendant’s home.

Ms Price was pictured with her fiance outside court wearing a dark-tinted visor with green leggings and a black top before sitting in the public gallery during the brief hearing.

Woods will not be represented through legal aid at his trial, in which five witnesses including neighbours will be called, the court heard.

Bench chair Don Wickes released him on unconditional bail ahead of summary trial at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on June 16.

