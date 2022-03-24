Hollyoaks teases upcoming minibus crash with life-changing consequences

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Hollyoaks teases upcoming minibus crash with life-changing consequences

By Press Association
March 24 2022, 7.31pm
JOHN PAUL WAKES UP TO SEE THE BUS WRECKAGE HE’S CAUSED (Lime Pictures/Hollyoaks/PA)
JOHN PAUL WAKES UP TO SEE THE BUS WRECKAGE HE’S CAUSED (Lime Pictures/Hollyoaks/PA)

Hollyoaks has teased that a school student will suffer life-changing consequences after a horror minibus crash in an upcoming episode.

The Channel 4 soap opera has said viewers this week will see a school trip end in disaster when teacher John Paul crashes the minibus due to his dependency on alcohol.

Immediately after the crash, one of the students Mason realises that his fellow pupil Freya is still in the van and tries to help her as she is stuck between the luggage.

(Lime Pictures/Hollyoaks/PA)

New character in the village Freya, played by Ellie Henry, tells him that she cannot feel her legs and she is later rushed to hospital by the paramedics while the police breathalyse John.

The hospital later reveals that Freya will not make a full recovery from her injuries.

Freya is the daughter of Lexi Calden, portrayed by Natalie Anderson.

Freya played by Ellie Henry (Lime Pictures/Hollyoaks/PA)

Discussing joining the Channel 4 soap, Henry said: “To join the cast of Hollyoaks and be thrown straight into filming a stunt has been incredible, and unlike anything I could’ve imagined.

“Freya has so much to come to terms with after the crash and, as a disabled actor, I feel privileged to be able to tell her story.

“I’ve had a wonderful time filming so far and have already learnt a great deal from other actors who I’ve been fortunate enough to work closely with.

“I am beyond excited for you all to see what we’ve been working on.”

