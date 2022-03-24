Previously unseen Batman scene gives full look at Barry Keoghan’s Joker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Previously unseen Batman scene gives full look at Barry Keoghan’s Joker

By Press Association
March 24 2022, 8.15pm
Robert Pattinson attending the special screening of The Batman (Ian West/PA)
Robert Pattinson attending the special screening of The Batman (Ian West/PA)

The Batman director Matt Reeves has released a previously unseen scene in which Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader meets Barry Keoghan’s Joker.

The scene is available to viewers through a website that can be unlocked by answering three riddles.

In the original version of the film, Joker appears only towards the end in a brief meeting with the recently captured Riddler.

However, the new footage shows Batman visiting him at Arkham State Hospital, hoping to glean further information about the serial killer he is hunting across the city.

“Almost our anniversary, isn’t it?” Joker tells Batman in the scene.

Batman pushes the villain to speculate about Riddler’s motivations and why he is leaving notes for Batman at the site of his killings.

The scene ends with Joker taunting Batman by suggesting there is a part of him that agrees with Riddler’s decision to murder the corrupt leaders of Gotham city.

Reeves previously told Total Film the scene had been cut from the nearly three-hour superhero epic because it had become unnecessary for the plot.

He said: “It was just one of those things where, in the course of the movie, what that scene was doing, other scenes were also doing, and so we didn’t need the scene.

“But as a standalone, that scene is very eerie and creepy and cool.”

Sharing the video on Twitter, Keoghan said: “Honestly I am stuck for words but I am very very BLESSED to play this role after the AMAZING AMAZING Actors before me.

“Here’s my version. Enjoy.”

The dark adaptation of the film sees Bruce Wayne, played by Pattinson, on a journey for vengeance in the underworld, where he encounters Catwoman’s Selina Kyle, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone and Edward Nashton better known as Riddler.

