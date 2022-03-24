Sir Ringo Starr’s son Zak Starkey announces marriage news

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Entertainment Music

Sir Ringo Starr’s son Zak Starkey announces marriage news

By Press Association
March 24 2022, 8.51pm
Zak Starkey performing with The Who at Glastonbury 2015 (Yui Mok/PA)
Zak Starkey performing with The Who at Glastonbury 2015 (Yui Mok/PA)

Sir Ringo Starr’s son Zak Starkey has married his long-term partner Sharna Liguz.

The couple, who have been together for nearly two decades, tied the knot on Monday in an intimate ceremony at the Sunset Marquis hotel in West Hollywood, according to People.

The pair chose the date because it fell on the first birthday of their daughter Luna Lee Lightnin.

A statement to the US outlet said: “After 18 years together, Luna’s umbilical cord kinda tied the knot but we wanted to make it official and share with our friends and family in the US, before doing the same in Jamaica and the UK.”

Beatles star Sir Ringo was on hand to give his son away, while Liguz’s photographer father did the same for her.

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder and The Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr served as Starkey’s best men, with the latter appearing via Zoom.

Zak, a renowned drummer in his own right, is the son Maureen Starkey, Sir Ringo’s first wife.

He has performed and recorded with The Who since 1996 and was a member of Oasis between 2004 and 2008.

Liguz, also known as by her stage name Sshh, is an Australian artist and singer making rock and punk music.

The couple have performed together under different monikers since meeting.

