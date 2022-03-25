Hans Zimmer pauses O2 show to pay tribute to Ukrainian pianist playing his song

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Hans Zimmer pauses O2 show to pay tribute to Ukrainian pianist playing his song

By Press Association
March 25 2022, 5.09am
Hans Zimmer pauses show to pay tribute to Ukrainian pianist playing his song (James Manning/PA)
Hans Zimmer pauses show to pay tribute to Ukrainian pianist playing his song (James Manning/PA)

Hans Zimmer paused his live show at London’s O2 Arena to show a video of a Ukrainian pianist playing one of his songs.

The Oscar-nominated composer told audiences he wanted to highlight the song which was “being played under different circumstances”.

He proceeded to show an Instagram video of a man named Alex, playing the piece on piano in Lviv, in western Ukraine, while the sounds of air-raid sirens can be heard in the background.

“Usually this is when we play the final song, which is Time, but first I wanted to play you another version of Time, which is being played under different circumstances,” Zimmer said, according to Classic FM.

“How lucky are we that we can listen to this piece of music without sirens, and without bombs.

“Our hearts are with you and with your people.”

The powerful footage was captured by National Geographic Photographer John Stanmeyer, who posted it online.

“When bomb sirens began, police asked everyone to move inside the railway station,” Stanmeyer captioned the video.

“Alex @alexpian_official wouldn’t stop, playing his piano louder against the air raid warning.

Hans Zimmer concert
Zimmer previously paid tribute to the “real wonder women” in his orchestra who fled Ukraine and joined him for his tour in London (James Manning/PA)

“His friend joined with the most calming pink nails. A simple, overwhelming one-minute passion against fear, against war.”

Zimmer previously paid tribute to the “real wonder women” in his orchestra who fled Ukraine and joined him for his tour in London.

Members of the Odessa Opera Orchestra who joined him onstage were met by a standing ovation from the audience.

Half of the orchestra still remains in Ukraine so the players currently on the tour are being supported by fellow musicians from all over Europe who will be temporarily filling the gaps in the ensemble.

