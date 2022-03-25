Rare Star Wars poster exceeds its top estimate in sale for Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Rare Star Wars poster exceeds its top estimate in sale for Ukraine

By Press Association
March 25 2022, 12.05pm Updated: March 25 2022, 12.17pm
The rare Star Wars poster (The Prop Store/PA)
A Star Wars poster described as “one of the rarest ever” has sold for £13,000 in aid of Ukraine – beating its top estimate.

The artwork was originally produced for the 1977 science fiction epic by renowned American fantasy artists Greg and Tim Hildebrandt, known as the Brothers Hildebrandt.

Depicting Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia and marked with the surname of its designers, the artwork for George Lucas’s original movie in the saga was estimated to sell for between £5,000 and £7,000.

Hammer proceeds will go to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Humanitarian Appeal providing aid to those fleeing Ukraine following the Russian invasion.

The Star Wars poster had a limited release and was later withdrawn from circulation and replaced with the more commercial Style C poster featuring the work of illustrator Tom Chantrell.

According to auctioneers Prop Store, this makes it “one of the rarest Star Wars posters ever”.

A total of more than £275,000 was raised by the 550-plus-lot live cinema poster auction, in which the rare item featured.

Stephen Lane, chief executive of the Prop Store, said: “We were thrilled to be back live in the auction room for our Cinema Poster Auction for what was another fantastic auction.

“Bidding was strong both in the room and with our online bidders across the globe, and yet again we’ve produced tremendous results.

“We saw some great prices throughout the auction, most notably the sale of our rare Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) UK Quad poster by the Brothers Hildebrandt which was sold for an incredible £13,000, with all hammer proceeds to be donated to the DEC’s urgent Ukraine Aid Appeal.”

Mark Hochman, Prop Store’s poster expert, said: “Prop Store’s first ‘live’ auction the year proved to be a truly special event as we welcomed bidders back into the room after over a two-year absence, breaking poster sales records in the process.

“Incredible successes were achieved with our alternative movie posters, autographed memorabilia, Star Wars and James Bond lots, which are always incredibly popular with fans and collectors.

“With so many outstanding results it’s difficult to highlight individual successes with the biggest cheer of the evening reserved for our charity lot.

“The Star Wars ‘Hildebrandt’ British quad realised a breathtaking £13,000 for the relief effort in Ukraine, with every penny raised going to this worthwhile cause.”

