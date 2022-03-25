New Bridgerton series pays ‘homage’ to Colin Firth wet shirt scene, creator says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
New Bridgerton series pays ‘homage’ to Colin Firth wet shirt scene, creator says

By Press Association
March 25 2022, 12.51pm
Jonathan Bailey has a Colin Firth moment as Anthony Bridgerton (Liam Daniel/Netflix)
Jonathan Bailey has a Colin Firth moment as Anthony Bridgerton (Liam Daniel/Netflix)

The second series of Bridgerton pays “homage” to the famous scene in the BBC adaptation of Pride And Prejudice when Colin Firth emerged from a lake in a wet shirt, according to the show’s creator Chris Van Dusen.

The return of the hit Netflix period drama shifts focus from Phoebe Dynevor’s Daphne Bridgerton to her brother Anthony, played by Jonathan Bailey.

The new episodes, which launched on Netflix on Friday, include a scene where Bailey emerges from a lake in a soaking wet white shirt. Showrunner Van Dusen has said this is a deliberate tribute to Firth’s famous moment as Mr Darcy in the Jane Austen classic.

He told the PA news agency: “I was a big fan of the 1995 BBC adaptation of Pride And Prejudice with Colin Firth emerging from that lake in his white shirt, and we paid homage to it this season with Anthony Bridgerton emerging from that lake in that white shirt that we went through many costume tests on.

“We did so much research into getting the right fabric, just clinging enough, just see-through enough, that made that a really fun moment.

“I think there are Easter eggs like that all through the season and it’s what I love about this genre.

“It’s what I love about the period pieces in general, while they’re considered a little traditional, conservative, this show was never going to be like that.

Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma and Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton (Liam Daniel/Netflix)

“I always wanted to push the envelope with the show and create something fresh and turn up the volume and do something exciting.”

The first series made headlines for its raunchy sex scenes between Dynevor and co-star Rege-Jean Page, but Van Dusen said there is less sex in the second series due to the different nature of the story.

He said: “We never had a certain number of sex scenes we needed to hit in a season, we didn’t feel that way for season one. We didn’t feel that way for season two.

“Our approach to the intimacy on the show remained the same and that’s that we never do a sex scene for the sake of doing a sex scene, we never will do that.

“These intimate scenes are there to tell a story and they serve a much greater, larger purpose.

“This season we’re following this amazingly fraught and complex and charged enemies-to-lovers love story and there’s something so sexy about that.

“All of the hand holding and the hand touches and the finger grazes and the longing looks across the room, those are incredibly steamy, and there’s so much sexual tension on the screen that’s just bubbling underneath the surface from the very moment Anthony and Kate (played by Simone Ashley) meet, all the way to the end all the way towards this incredible satisfying payoff, this climax, if you will.

“It’s part of the journey, it’s part of this story and we told the story that was true to these characters, and I feel really good about it.”

The second season of Bridgerton is streaming on Netflix now.

