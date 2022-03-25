Tracy-Ann Oberman has said she is helping orphans flee Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Tracy-Ann Oberman has said she is helping orphans flee Ukraine

By Press Association
March 25 2022, 2.31pm
Tracey-Ann Oberman wears a brooch with the colours of the Ukrainian flag (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Tracey-Ann Oberman wears a brooch with the colours of the Ukrainian flag (Jonathan Brady/PA)

British actress Tracy-Ann Oberman has spoken about the work she is doing with a Ukrainian orphanage to help children escape the “terrible” war in the Ukraine.

Oberman, 55, is best known for her roles in Friday Night Dinner and EastEnders.

She told the PA news agency: “It’s terrible. Every year we go into a new year thinking it can only get better.

“But I have a lot of Ukrainian friends and there is an orphanage over there that I am involved with called the Tikva orphanage, which is in Odesa, and we have been working very hard to get those children and everyone in Odesa out.”

On whether their efforts had been successful, she added: “So far not bad, but it has been really hard to get everyone out of Odesa that we can.”

Oberman recently starred in Channel 4’s hit drama It’s A Sin, which follows a group of gay friends living in London as the HIV/Aids crisis unfolds.

The series, which starred Olly Alexander, was awarded the Broadcasting Press Guild (BPG) award for best drama series, with its writer Russell T Davies winning the award for best writer.

Speaking about the success of It’s A Sin, she said: “I remember those boys, that was part of my growing up.”

In the series Oberman played Carol Carter, the acting agent of Alexander’s character Ritchie.

Broadcasting Press Guild Awards – London
Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse won the award for best entertainment series at the Broadcasting Press Guild Awards (Jonathan Brady/PA)

After winning the BPG award for best entertainment series for Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing, Whitehouse revealed he was content during the pandemic lockdowns.

Whitehouse, 63, told PA: “People couldn’t really go anywhere. That’s been my motto for years, by the way – don’t go anywhere. I quite liked lockdown.

“We did get a bit of a free pass because we were halfway through filming the series when lockdown kicked in. We were allowed to continue to do that. We were in a very strong bubble obviously.”

He added: “It was nice. People were reluctant prisoners but perhaps saw a little bit of England, Britain, Scotland, Wales, Ireland that they weren’t really aware of.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier