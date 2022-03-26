Lizzo thanks ‘incredible women’ who took part in her new reality TV series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Lizzo thanks ‘incredible women’ who took part in her new reality TV series

By Press Association
March 26 2022, 2.17am
Lizzo thanks ‘incredible women’ who took part in her new reality TV series (Ian West/PA)
Lizzo has thanked the “incredible women” that took part in her new Amazon show Watch Out For The Big Grrrls, saying they “changed and saved the lives of so many people.”

The singer said she could not wait to “watch the world fall in love” with the show’s participants and said it was “crazy to see my dream come true.”

Watch Out For The Big Grrrls is an eight-part dance show competition in which 13 plus-sized women compete to become part of Lizzo’s backing dancer line-up.

The show was created out of the Truth Hurts singer’s desire to find more “big girl dancers” to accompany her onstage for performances.

“I’m a headliner now… I need more big girl dancers with me onstage. I’ve asked agencies for big girl dancers and they gave me nothing,” she explains in the show’s opening episode.

“Girls like me simply don’t get representation, so time to pull up my sleeves and find them myself.”

Following the reality show’s release Lizzo posted on Instagram: “Not me crying in my ice bath rn.

“Today my tv show Watch Out For The Big Girls is finally out and it’s crazy to see my dream come true. I wanna say thank u to my big GRRRLS.

“Y’all really went on the journey –  y’all showed the world the value in your stories, your talent and this is the world officially WAKING UP.

“I love y’all. And I can’t wait to watch the world fall in love with each song every one of y’all.

In a separate post she continued: “…and to the incredible women who made this entire experience a safe place for growth and love & support.

“Thank you. You have changed & SAVED the lives of so many people.”

Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls is available now on Prime Video.

