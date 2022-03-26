Gregg Wallace celebrates ‘love for our mums’ with wife Anna and her mother Rina

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Gregg Wallace celebrates ‘love for our mums’ with wife Anna and her mother Rina

By Press Association
March 26 2022, 6.27am
Ahead of Mother’s Day the Master Chef star discussed the bonding effects of cooking on family relationships (PA)
Ahead of Mother’s Day the Master Chef star discussed the bonding effects of cooking on family relationships (PA)

Gregg Wallace has celebrated “our love for our mums” ahead of Mother’s Day by doing a spot of cooking  with his wife Anna and her mother Rina.

The Master Chef star, 57, said the kitchen should be “a fun place” where “mums can pass on skills to the next generation.”

Sharing a video tutorial of the trio making the family recipe for flatbreads, he discussed the role of cooking together in family relationships.

“Cooking can be fun. If you do it together. It can be a fun place,” he said.

“It is a place where mums can pass on skills to the next generation. Male or female.”

Wallace, who has been a health and fitness advocate since his dramatic weight loss, asked Anna and Rina how important being in the kitchen together was for their own relationship.

“I think something like this is a really good example so kids can get involved,” said Anna.

“So if the kids are involved, they’re laughing and happy and then you’d be happy, seeing the kids making stuff and getting messy and if it goes wrong, it’s fine.”

Her mother added: “I know… people work, they get home and they’re tired. But this doesn’t take five minutes to get on the table.”

Wallace continued: “On Mother’s Day, obviously we want to celebrate our love for our mums.

“And also what better way than to celebrate a family tradition of cooking the flatbreads, a tradition which has gone down probably five generations I reckon.”

Gregg Wallace weight loss
Wallace has become heavily involved in health and fitness after losing four-and-a-half stone (Yui Mok/PA)

The trio then later ran through the recipe which uses flour, baking powder, a sprinkle of salt and yoghurt.

Rina explains that extra yoghurt can be added if the mixture is too dry, to which Wallace admits “I’ve just eaten it.”

He later joked, while the flatbreads are being rolled out, that he had always struggled to create round shapes and instead was “very good at making maps of Africa and South America.”

Wallace has become heavily involved in health and fitness after losing four-and-a-half stone and alongside Anna and a range of experts covering fitness, health and psychology, he launched the website Showme.fit.

The subscription website is designed to help people lose weight, eat healthily and stay motivated, and was inspired by Wallace’s own weight loss journey.

Wallace previously revealed he was warned he was “heading for a heart attack” and had watched himself “getting bigger and bigger” on television before a doctor cautioned him about his high cholesterol in 2017.

