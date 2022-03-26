Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins ‘one of last true rock star drummers of our time’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins ‘one of last true rock star drummers of our time’

By Press Association
March 26 2022, 4.41pm
Taylor Hawkins (Al Wagner/AP)
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins was declared dead at his hotel in Colombia after paramedics battled to revive him following reports of a man with “chest pain”, it has been announced.

The rock group played in Argentina last Sunday and were due to perform in Bogota on Friday night as part of their South American tour when Hawkins’ death was announced.

In a statement, the Bogota municipal government have said the city’s emergency centre received a report of a patient with “chest pain” and sent an ambulance on Friday evening.

Paramedics attempted to revive Hawkins but there was no response and he was declared dead at his hotel in northern Bogota, the statement added.

The band, fronted by former Nirvana star Dave Grohl, said they were “devastated by the untimely loss” and asked for the privacy of Hawkins’ family to be respected.

Tributes have poured in from titans of the music industry, with Queen drummer Roger Taylor comparing his death to “losing a younger favourite brother”.