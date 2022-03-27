Dancing On Ice finalists all receive perfect scores

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Dancing On Ice finalists all receive perfect scores

By Press Association
March 27 2022, 8.37pm
(Matt Frost/ITV)
(Matt Frost/ITV)

Brendan Cole, Kimberly Wyatt and Regan Gascoigne have not dropped a point in their two Dancing On Ice final performances.

Presenter Holly Willoughby, who returned for Sunday’s final episode after missing the semi-finals due to Covid-19, said it would be difficult for viewers to decide who to vote for.

She said: “It is extraordinary, it is like there are no other buttons. Tens across the board.”

After weeks of impressive routines, former Strictly Come Dancing pro Cole, Pussycat Dolls star Wyatt, and dancer Gascoigne – son of former England footballer Paul, have completed their final two dances in the fight to be crowned the ultimate winner.

The semi-finals saw the celebrity contestants skate twice and also included a double elimination.

BMX Olympic medal winner Kye Whyte and The Vamps singer Connor Ball were both knocked out of the competition in the skate-off, which was won by Wyatt.

The quarter-finals saw all three finalists receive a perfect score of 40.

In the week Coronation Street actress Sally Dynevor was eliminated from the show, Ball suffered an injury which caused him to bleed after a blade ran into his leg during his performance.

Dancing On Ice 2022
Vanessa Bauer and Brendan Cole (Matt Frost/ITV)

During the series, Love Island contestant Liberty Poole and Happy Mondays star Bez also took a tumble during their routines.

Poole suffered a fall during her rollercoaster-themed skate to Right Round by Flo Rida which saw her lose her footing while landing a lift, dragging her partner Joe Johnson to the ice.

Meanwhile, Bez slipped during his energetic routine dressed as a bee-keeper to W

Dancing On Ice 2022
Vanessa Bauer and Brendan Cole (Matt Frost/ITV)

During the series, Love Island contestant Liberty Poole and Happy Mondays star Bez also took a tumble during their routines.

Poole suffered a fall during her rollercoaster-themed skate to Right Round by Flo Rida which saw her lose her footing while landing a lift, dragging her partner Joe Johnson to the ice.

Meanwhile, Bez slipped during his energetic routine dressed as a bee-keeper to Walking On Sunshine by Katrina and the Waves.

