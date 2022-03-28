Will Smith celebrates with family at Vanity Fair Oscars after party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Will Smith celebrates with family at Vanity Fair Oscars after party

By Press Association
March 28 2022, 10.51am Updated: March 28 2022, 1.31pm
Will Smith with his sons Trey Smith and Jaden Smith, daughter Willow Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party (Doug Peters/PA)
Will Smith with his sons Trey Smith and Jaden Smith, daughter Willow Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party (Doug Peters/PA)

Will Smith was joined by his wife and children at the Vanity Fair Oscars after party, where he clutched his award and performed one of his hits.

The film star and rapper, 53, was named best actor at the 94th Academy Awards ceremony for his performance as Richard Williams, the father of tennis icons Venus and Serena Williams, in King Richard.

However, the victory has been overshadowed – after Smith stormed the stage and hit host Chris Rock in the face after the comic made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss.

Arriving at the Wallis Annenberg Centre for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills for the post-ceremony event, Smith posed with Pinkett Smith, 50, sons Trey, 29, and Jaden, 23, and daughter Willow, 21.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star later took to the dance floor while clutching his Oscar to perform his 1998 hit Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It.

The 94th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith (Doug Peters/PA)

Smith was greeted by stars such as Lupita Nyong’o and Trevor Noah as he arrived at the bash, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The 94th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Kim Kardashian at the Vanity Fair party (Doug Peters/PA)

DJ D-Nice shouted Smith out as he danced to his own hits, including 1991’s Summertime, which he recorded with DJ Jazzy Jeff.

Members of the Kardashian-Jenner family also attended.

Kim Kardashian, who was without her boyfriend Pete Davidson, posed in a neon blue body-con Balenciaga gown with a train.

The 94th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Kendall Jenner pauses for the cameras (Doug Peters/PA)

Kendall Jenner, meanwhile, opted for a black gown and wore her hair in a ponytail.

On the red carpet, Kourtney Kardashian posed with her fiance Travis Barker from the rock band Blink-182, both wearing black.

Model Chrissy Teigen walked the red carpet wearing a silver dress, while her husband, singer John Legend, looked stylish in a white suit.

The 94th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker (Doug Peters/PA)

Dame Joan Collins was joined by her husband Percy Gibson and wore a glittering silver gown.

Black Panther star Michael B Jordan also made his red carpet debut with girlfriend Lori Harvey.

Also among the stars at the bash were Bond star Lashana Lynch, Rege-Jean Page of Bridgerton, the band Haim, actress Julia Fox and Coda star Troy Kotsur, who showed off his best supporting actor Oscar for the cameras.

Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party
David Furnish and Lady Gaga arrive at the Elton John Aids Foundation viewing party (AP)

An Oscars viewing party hosted by the Elton John Aids Foundation saw appearances from the singer’s husband, David Furnish, Lady Gaga and Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski.

The event in West Hollywood Park raised 8.6 million US dollars (£6.6 million) and featured a performance from six-time Grammy winner Brandi Carlile.

Sir Elton joined via video call from his rescheduled Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour stop in Nebraska, in the US, and treated the audience to performances of Your Song and Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.

He said: “I’m so grateful to my friends Lady Gaga, Billy Porter and Eric McCormack for joining David in hosting such an incredible evening, and of course Brandi Carlile for bringing down the house with an electrifying performance.

“Most of all, I’m thankful to all who attended and participated to ensure that we can continue our lifesaving work to end Aids.

“I could feel the love and support all the way from Lincoln, Nebraska.”

