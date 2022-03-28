Woman denies stalking David Beckham by turning up at his homes and girl’s school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Woman denies stalking David Beckham by turning up at his homes and girl’s school

By Press Association
March 28 2022, 11.35am Updated: March 28 2022, 12.53pm
A woman has denied stalking football superstar David Beckham by turning up at his homes and visiting his 10-year-old daughter’s school (PA)
A woman has denied stalking David Beckham by turning up at his homes and visiting his 10-year-old daughter’s school.

Sharon Bell is also accused of harassing the former Manchester United and England midfielder by sending multiple letters to his Oxford and London addresses, Westminster Magistrates’ Court was told on Monday.

The 58-year-old, of Boundary Way, Watford, is accused of sending a letter to Beckham’s Oxford home before turning up there on the day it was received – July 9 2021.

David Beckham and daughter Harper
David Beckham and daughter Harper (PA)

Beckham, 46, got another letter at his London home on September 9 2021 – with Bell also turning up there on the same day, a judge was told.

Bell is accused of sending a third letter, said to have been received at Beckham’s London address on October 6 2021.

On November 18 2021, she allegedly turned up at the primary school of his daughter, Harper, in a bid to see her.

Bell claims to have had some form of relationship with Beckham – something the ex-Real Madrid, PSG, AC Milan, and LA Galaxy star is said to have denied.

She appeared in court via video link and spoke only to confirm her identity and enter a plea of not guilty.

She was given conditional bail ahead of a trial at the same court on July 12 and 13.

