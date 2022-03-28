Glasgow’s priceless Burrell Collection to reopen after £68m makeover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle

Glasgow’s priceless Burrell Collection to reopen after £68m makeover

By Press Association
March 29 2022, 12.03am
The Burrell Collection prepares to reopen (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Burrell Collection prepares to reopen (Jane Barlow/PA)

Glasgow’s priceless Burrell Collection, once described as “one of the greatest gifts ever made to any city in the world”,  is to reopen on Tuesday after a multimillion pound refurbishment.

The collection’s home in Pollok Country Park has been transformed into a modern, more environmentally friendly museum which will be able to show more of the items Sir William Burrell devoted decades of his life to amassing.

Professor Frances Fowle, senior trustee of Sir William Burrell Trust, hailed the almost £70m redevelopment as “an impressive undertaking that has delivered a spectacular home for this unique collection”.

Burrell Collection – Glasgow
The central gallery, as the Burrell Collection prepares to reopen (Jane Barlow/PA)

“The refurbishment has surpassed all our expectations, establishing the Burrell Collection as one of the country’s most internationally significant, sustainable and inspiring museums that has something for everyone,” Prof Fowle said.

Sir William and his wife Constance spent more than 75 years gathering the items, and then gave one of the world’s greatest personal art collections to the public in 1944.

At the time of the donation Sir Hector Hetherington, the principal of Glasgow University, described it as “one of the greatest gifts ever made to any city in the world”.

Inside the newly refurbished building, the collection is home to the Wagner garden carpet, one of the earliest surviving Persian garden carpets in the world, a priceless object which until now was not on long-term display.

Other highlights include one of the most significant collections of Chinese art in Europe, paintings by renowned French artists including Manet, Cezanne and Degas, alongside medieval treasures including stained glass, arms and armour.

Sir Angus Grossart, of Burrell Renaissance, said that it “is wonderful that it will be enjoyed again by millions of visitors for immense quality, diversity and beauty”.

Nearly half of the funding for the £68.25 million project was committed by Glasgow City Council, with more than a quarter coming from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, and significant donations from the Scottish Government, the UK Government and many trusts and private donors.

The museum’s gallery space has increased by 35%, allowing unique objects from the collection, which have not been seen for decades, or have never been on permanent display, to be shown.

The new displays will give visitors a better understanding of the international significance of the Burrell Collection’s artworks and the people who made them and some of the people who have owned them.

There will be 225 displays spread across 24 galleries.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier