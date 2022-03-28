Sir Paul McCartney reveals he is yet to plan his Glastonbury performance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Sir Paul McCartney reveals he is yet to plan his Glastonbury performance

By Press Association
March 29 2022, 12.03am
Sir Paul McCartney will headline the Pyramid stage on the Saturday of Glastonbury Festival 2022 (Mary McCartney/PA)
Sir Paul McCartney will headline the Pyramid stage on the Saturday of Glastonbury Festival 2022 (Mary McCartney/PA)

Sir Paul McCartney has revealed he does not yet know what his headline performance at Glastonbury Festival will entail.

The festival, which has been cancelled for the last two years during the coronavirus pandemic, will make its return in June with Sir Paul, 79, as its Saturday night headliner – his second time topping the Pyramid stage after a performance in 2004.

Speaking ahead of the festival, Sir Paul teased fans, saying: “Yeah, to tell you the truth we don’t know exactly what we’re going to do yet, but we are definitely planning on having a few tricks up our sleeve…”

Glastonbury Festival 2004
Sir Paul McCartney performing at Glastonbury Festival in 2004 (Andy Butterton/PA)

The former Beatle will take to the stage one week after turning 80.

Sir Paul also recalled a memory of performing at Worthy Farm in 2004 when he likened his view of the crowds to a “medieval battle scene”, thanks to the reported 120,000 people who flocked to the Pyramid Stage to see him perform.

“My best memory was that moment we walked out on stage, when we performed there in 2004.

“The sheer size of the crowd, and the banners and the flags that they all hold up which reminded me of the battle of Agincourt,” he said.

He added: “The crowds at Glastonbury have always reminded me of a medieval battle scene – it looks very heraldic, and to see this iconic scene and particular Glastonbury ‘look’ was very exciting.”

Sir Paul also revealed that his festival survival kit would not look too different from that packed by most other festival-goers.

He said: “If I was camping – I would have to have a toothbrush and toothpaste, and we’d have to have a lighter for the fire, a guitar for singing around the campfire, a decent supply of food and water, and finally wellies.”

The 2022 Glastonbury line-up also includes Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and Diana Ross.

Glastonbury Festival will take place at Worthy Farm in Somerset from June 22-26.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier