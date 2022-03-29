‘Industry titan’ Josh Berger is new chair of Brit School’s board of trustees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
‘Industry titan’ Josh Berger is new chair of Brit School’s board of trustees

By Press Association
March 29 2022, 1.41pm
Josh Berger attends the Film Festival Awards, part of the BFI London Film Festival, at Banqueting House, London ( Matt Crossick/PA)
Josh Berger attends the Film Festival Awards, part of the BFI London Film Festival, at Banqueting House, London ( Matt Crossick/PA)

Former BFI chairman and Warner Bros executive Josh Berger has been appointed as the chair of the board of trustees for the Brit School.

Berger was previously the president and managing director of Warner Bros in the UK, Ireland and Spain, and was also president of the Harry Potter Franchise team at the film studio.

The Brit School in Croydon, south London, counts music stars like Adele, Amy Winehouse, Raye and Loyle Carner among its alumni.

Olivia Colman awarded BFI Fellowship – London
Josh Berger and Olivia Colman attend the BFI Chairman’s dinner held at The Rosewood Hotel, London (PA)

Berger is the producer of Guy Ritchie’s upcoming film The Interpreter, featuring Jake Gyllenhaal, and is also a producer of the Broadway musical Ain’t Too Proud.

He said: “The Brit School takes young people from every background and turns them into our next generation of talent.

“I’ve seen first-hand the critical importance that the Brit School plays in providing a free arts education and I am excited and proud to be able to help build on its legacy – the school is indispensable to the future of the creative industries in the UK and beyond.”

In 2012 Berger was appointed a CBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours for services to the UK’s creative industries and is also a board member of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (Rada).

LUMINOUS Fundraising Gala – BFI London Film Festival 2019
Josh Berger attends a fundraising gala as part of the BFI London Film Festival 2019 held at the Roundhouse in London (PA)

Brit School principal Stuart Worden said: “The Brit School has impacted on the lives of our many students in so many ways with graduates going on to remarkable careers in the creative industries and beyond.

“We are thrilled to have industry titan Josh Berger joining the extraordinary Brit family as chair of the board of trustees. I know we can achieve great things together as we look to the future of the school in our 30th anniversary year.”

Berger takes over from David Carter.

Last year it was announced that actress and former student Cush Jumbo was set to join the Brit School’s board of trustees. She studied for her A-levels at the school between 1999 and 2003, returning regularly to work with its students.

Since being founded in 1991, the Brit School has taught more than 10,000 young people.

