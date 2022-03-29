Foo Fighters cancel tour following death of drummer Taylor Hawkins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Foo Fighters cancel tour following death of drummer Taylor Hawkins

By Press Association
March 29 2022, 8.25pm Updated: March 29 2022, 8.49pm
The Foo Fighters performing live at the V Festival (PA)

Foo Fighters have urged fans to pull “loved ones close” and to take time to grieve as the band cancelled the remainder of their tour following the “staggering loss” of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The 50-year-old was playing on the South American leg of the band’s world tour when his sudden death was announced on Saturday.

“It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins,” a statement posted on social media said.

“We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned.

“Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.

“With love, Foo Fighters”

Live Earth Concert – London
Taylor Hawkins performs during the Live Earth charity concert at Wembley Stadium, London (PA)

He was taken ill at his hotel in northern Bogota and paramedics were unable to revive him.

In a statement following an initial forensic examination, the Colombian attorney general’s office said a preliminary urine toxicology test indicated the presence of 10 different substances, including marijuana, antidepressants and opioids, and the investigation into the cause of Hawkins’ death would continue.

The rock group played in Argentina last Sunday and were due to perform in Bogota on Friday night.

They were scheduled to perform at the Grammys on April 3 and a series of US dates was planned in April and May before the band had been due to travel to Europe in June.

Brit Awards 2018 – Press Room – London
Foo Fighters with their award for Best International Group during the 2018 Brit Awards (PA)

They were due to perform at sold out gigs at Old Trafford, in Manchester, Villa Park, in Birmingham, and London Stadium in June and July.

The tour was then planned to continue in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand until December.

Hawkins played in the Foos for more than two decades, alongside former Nirvana star Dave Grohl on vocals and guitar and fellow bandmates Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee.

He joined in 1997 following the departure of the band’s previous drummer William Goldsmith.

Following his death, tributes were paid by musicians including Queen drummer Roger Taylor and guitarist Brian May, Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

Hawkins, who will appear on May’s upcoming remastered second solo album, Another World Revisited, was born in Fort Worth, Texas, in 1972 and raised in Laguna Beach, California.

He is survived by his wife Alison and their three children.

