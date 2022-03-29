Will Smith’s behaviour was unacceptable, says Graham Norton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Will Smith’s behaviour was unacceptable, says Graham Norton

By Press Association
March 29 2022, 8.49pm
Graham Norton described Will Smith’s behaviour at the Oscars as unacceptable (Ian West/PA)
Chat show host Graham Norton has described Will Smith’s behaviour at the Oscars as unacceptable, saying “heckling is acceptable, punching people isn’t”.

During the 2022 Oscars ceremony, the 53-year-old went on stage and slapped the comedian Chris Rock after he made a joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Speaking at the Royal Television Society (RTS) Awards, Norton, 58, told the PA news agency: “It’s not acceptable, heckling, yes, heckling is acceptable, punching people isn’t.”

The Graham Norton Show – London
Will Smith has featured on Norton’s show on several occasions (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Smith has previously appeared as a guest on Norton’s BBC talk show, The Graham Norton Show, which was nominated for best comedy entertainment show at the RTS Awards.

Norton said Smith was “lovely” when he appeared on the show.

He added: “I say that, but Chris Rock probably has a different opinion.”

When asked if he thought Smith should have his award taken away, Norton said: “I think it’s too late to take it off him now because nothing happened, he sat in the chair and then they cut away as if nothing had happened.

“It was like he’d used his Men In Black memory stick and everyone had forgotten immediately.”

Television presenter AJ Odudu said she was saddened that Smith’s actions “overshadowed” what should have been a career-affirming moment for the King Richard actor, who won the Oscar for best actor minutes after he struck Rock.

Royal Television Society Programme Awards 2022 – London
AJ Odudu said she was saddened that Smith’s actions had overshadowed his Oscar win (Yui Mok/PA)

Odudu told PA: “If anything, that should have been a really big moment for Will Smith to celebrate, so I actually feel sad that it’s been overshadowed by his actions.

“But he’ll come back, he’ll be in more films and we’ll all get to celebrate him once again.”

Smith has issued a formal apology to Rock via his Instagram.

He described his behaviour at the Academy Awards as “unacceptable and inexcusable” and said he was embarrassed by his actions.

Comedian Tom Allen, who was presenting the RTS awards at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London, also commented on Smith’s behaviour, saying: “I just hope no-one hits me.”

