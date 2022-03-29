ITV to celebrate Corrie star William Roache’s 90th birthday with new documentary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

ITV to celebrate Corrie star William Roache’s 90th birthday with new documentary

By Press Association
March 30 2022, 12.03am
William Roache will turn 90 on April 25 (Matt Crossick/PA)
A documentary has been commissioned to celebrate Coronation Street star William Roache’s 90th birthday, ITV has announced.

Roache, who will turn 90 on April 25, has starred as Ken Barlow in the ITV soap for more than 60 years, making him the current Guinness World Record holder for the longest-running TV soap star.

The documentary, Happy Birthday Bill, will celebrate Roache’s life and career by looking back on his legacy and achievements as he reaches his 90th birthday.

Ken Barlow
Roache has played Ken Barlow in Coronation Street for more than 60 years (ITV/PA)

With special appearances from past and present Coronation Street cast members, as well as Roache’s own family, the documentary will look back on the moments and the people that have helped shape both Roache and Ken Barlow.

Roache said: “I don’t feel nearly 90 at all. The Coronation Street cast are like a second family to me and I can’t quite believe I’ve been lucky enough to play Ken Barlow for over 60 years.

“It’s also been lovely revisiting past memories and remembering all the wonderful things I have seen and done over the years.

“I hope the viewers enjoy watching the documentary as much as I did making it.”

During the documentary viewers will catch a glimpse of Roache’s life off set at home with his family, as well as his experiences behind the scenes on the show he has called home since it began in December 1960.

The programme will also provide an insight into Roache’s life before Coronation Street as he returns to his old army barracks in which he served before making a move into acting.

Coronation Street brawl
Ken and Deirdre Barlow were at the centre of a number of dramatic storylines (Neil Marland/ITV/PA)

During his time on the cobbles, Roache’s character Ken developed a reputation as something of a ladies’ man, marrying four times to three women.

Ken was involved in a number of dramatic storylines with his third on-screen wife Deirdre Barlow, played by Anne Kirkbride, who featured on the show between 1972 and 2014. Kirkbride died in January 2015.

One of the most memorable moments made newspaper headlines in Britain in 1983 after it was revealed that Deirdre was having an affair with Mike Baldwin, played by Johnny Briggs.

The storyline captured the interest of both the media and viewers, with 20 million people tuning in to watch Ken’s discovery of the affair.

Roache was awarded an MBE in the 2001 New Year Honours and an OBE in the 2022 New Year Honours for services to drama and charity.

