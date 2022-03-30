Zoe Kravitz decries Oscars as event ‘where we are apparently assaulting people’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Zoe Kravitz decries Oscars as event ‘where we are apparently assaulting people’

By Press Association
March 30 2022, 1.57am
Zoe Kravitz denounces Oscars as event ‘where we are apparently assaulting people now’ (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Zoe Kravitz denounces Oscars as event ‘where we are apparently assaulting people now’ (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Zoe Kravitz has denounced the Oscars as an event “where we are apparently screaming profanities and assaulting people on stage now”, following the altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock.

The Batman star alluded twice to the incident, in which best actor winner Smith took the stage to hit Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife, but did not mention either by name.

The actress shared two pictures of her outfits for the 94th Academy Awards show and Vanity Fair afterparty on social media.

Captioning the first she wrote: “here’s a picture of my dress at the show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now.”

In the second, she added: “and here is a picture of my dress at the party after the award show – where we are apparently screaming profanities and assaulting people on stage now.”

Kravitz is among many Hollywood stars to condemn Smith’s actions following the incident, with Jim Carrey saying he was “sickened” by what had happened.

Carrey told US outlet CBS the audience at the Oscars was “spineless” for applauding the actor after his win, as the comedian suggested the King Richard star should have been arrested for the assault.

Smith made a lengthy apology on social media on Monday and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, at whom Rock’s joke was aimed, also urged “healing”.

