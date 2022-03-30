Queen drummer Roger Taylor dedicates OBE to Taylor Hawkins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Queen drummer Roger Taylor dedicates OBE to Taylor Hawkins

By Press Association
March 30 2022, 1.33pm Updated: March 30 2022, 1.39pm
Queen drummer Roger Taylor with his wife Sarina, after being made an OBE (Steve Parsons/PA)
Queen’s Roger Taylor has dedicated his OBE to the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, describing him as “sunshine in human form”.

The 72-year-old, who Hawkins counted among his top musical influences, also revealed the 50-year-old had acted as a mentor to his own son.

Taylor’s 31-year-old son Rufus is the drummer for English rock band The Darkness.

Speaking after receiving his honour from the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, the Queen musician paid tribute to “one of (his) very greatest friends” and said he would “love to” dedicate the award to Hawkins.

Roger Taylor said he and his family are devastated at the death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins (PA)

Taylor said he is still “devastated” and trying to come to terms with the fact he will “never see him again”, after Hawkins’s death was announced on Saturday.

Speaking alongside his wife Sarina after the ceremony, Taylor said: “We’re still so upset about it and completely devastated.

“My whole family and his whole family were very close. He was, my wife called him, sunshine in human form. He was the most wonderful man and I can’t quite believe that I’m not going to see him again.

“He’s done a lot to help my son, who’s a great drummer, and he actually sort of mentored him. We’re going to miss him so much.”

Taylor, who is frequently ranked as one of the greatest drummers in rock history for his unique sound, said he had reacted to the news that he was being made an OBE with “disbelief”.

Roger Taylor was accompanied by his wife Sarina to the investiture ceremony (PA)

He added: “But it’s been a nice job.”

On visiting the royal residence, he joked: “It’s a nice gaff isn’t it?,” adding that it had been “lovely” to receive the honour from Charles.

Along with frontman Freddie Mercury, Taylor was one of the founding members of Queen in 1970, having turned down the chance to become a drummer for Genesis the same year.

He helped pen some of the band’s biggest hits, co-writing UK number ones Under Pressure, These Are The Days Of Our Lives and Innuendo.

