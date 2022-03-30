Cultural venues share £35m in final awards from pandemic recovery fund

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Cultural venues share £35m in final awards from pandemic recovery fund

By Press Association
March 31 2022, 12.04am
Inflatable glowing white horses at the Piece Hall in Halifax (PA)
Cultural organisations in England have received a share of £35 million from the Culture Recovery Fund to help overcome challenges following the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) announced 340 music venues, theatres, galleries, museums and cinemas will benefit from the emergency support package.

Since August 2020, the fund has distributed £1.57 billion, providing a “lifeline” for more than 5,000 organisations struggling throughout the pandemic.

The announcement marks the final round of awards from the Culture Recovery Fund, which helped Blackpool’s Tower Ballroom, Glastonbury Festival and the National Theatre during the national lockdown.

Arts minister Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay said: “Being cut off from them during lockdown has underlined what a vital role cultural organisations play in their community up and down the country.

“The Government stood by them in the pandemic, and is determined that they should remain open and accessible to everyone – now and for generations to come.

“I am very proud of the Culture Recovery Fund and the lifeline it has provided for cherished organisations in every part of the country.”

The final awards will safeguard heritage and regional museums, including the The Piece Hall in Halifax, the only remaining Grade I-listed Georgian cloth hall in the world, which has been granted £1.35 million to fund conservation repairs.

The Queen unveiling a plaque at the Piece Hall in Halifax (Gareth Copley/PA)

Emergency funding will also improve access to the arts, as £70,000 was awarded to the oldest social club in Britain, Holbeck Working Men’s Club in Leeds, making sure the community-owned venue can continue with its rich cultural programme. 

Sir Nicholas Serota, chair of Arts Council England, said: “The £35 million awarded in cultural recovery funding is helping to support the sector as it continues to welcome back visitors, reinvigorate communities, champion local talent, and ensure every one of us has access to a remarkable range of high-quality cultural experiences wherever they are in the country.”

