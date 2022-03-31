Machine Gun Kelly: I want to tell Hawkins’ children their father was a great man

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Machine Gun Kelly: I want to tell Hawkins’ children their father was a great man

By Press Association
March 31 2022, 2.01am
Machine Gun Kelly: 'I want to tell Taylor Hawkins' children their father was a great man' (Todd Williamson/E Entertainment/PA)
Machine Gun Kelly: ‘I want to tell Taylor Hawkins’ children their father was a great man’ (Todd Williamson/E Entertainment/PA)

Machine Gun Kelly says he would like to speak to the children of Taylor Hawkins to tell them what a “great man” their father was.

The US rapper, who spoke to Hawkins two days before his death, said the Foo Fighters drummer was “such a beautiful soul” and that he was “lucky to know him”.

Fifty-year-old Hawkins was on the South American leg of the band’s world tour when his sudden death was announced at the weekend, after he had taken ill at his hotel in northern Bogota.

Kelly was also scheduled to play at the festival, alongside Miley Cyrus, J Balvin, Doja Cat and The Strokes.


Fifty-year-old Hawkins was on the South American leg of the band’s world tour when his sudden death was announced at the weekend (Yui Mok/PA)

Speaking on SiriusXM’s Howard Stern show he recalled a night he had spent with the rock band after their shows at the Estereo Picnic festival had been cancelled due to extreme weather conditions.

Kelly said he had been “super bummed” that the cancellations had meant the Foo Fighters had not been able to see his show, but that he had attended a party with them, and Hawkins, in the evening.

“Taylor went up to every single one of us and gave us each our moment,” he said.

“Every single one of us, man, down to… my assistant…It was like, dude, he’s such a beautiful soul man.

“The last thing he said was, ‘I’m just so bummed I didn’t get to see you guys play.’

“I really want to thank him and let his kids know that he made us feel — in a time where the outside world, outside of the fans, and the outside world was really coming in hard on us — he made us feel so confident in ourselves and loved.”

Kelly said the drummer was “so proud of his kids” and addressed them directly.

“Your father is a great, great man and we were all lucky to know him and we all appreciate that night more than anyone will know,” he said.

Hawkins had played in the Foos with former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl on vocals for more than two decades, alongside Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee.

His death prompted scores of tributes from other famous artists, including Sir Paul McCartney, who described him as a “true Rock and Roll hero”.


Hawkins had played in the Foos with former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl on vocals for more than two decades, alongside Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee (Ian West/PA)

Sir Paul, who inducted the Foo Fighters into the American Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2021, said that as well as Hawkin’s immense talent, “his personality was big and shiny and will be sorely missed by all who were lucky to live and work alongside him⁣”.

Hawkins joined Foo Fighters in 1997, having previously toured with Alanis Morrissette and also starred with the band in their recently released film, Studio 666.

The Foo Fighters announced they were cancelling all of their upcoming tour dates “in light of the staggering loss”.

They were also scheduled to perform at the Grammys on April 3.

