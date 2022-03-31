William and Kate appoint Bafta chief executive as head of their Royal Foundation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
William and Kate appoint Bafta chief executive as head of their Royal Foundation

By Press Association
March 31 2022, 12.33pm
Amanda Berry with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the Baftas in 2018 (Yui Mok/PA)
Amanda Berry with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the Baftas in 2018 (Yui Mok/PA)

Bafta chief executive Amanda Berry is to lead the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Royal Foundation, Kensington Palace has announced.

William and Kate have appointed Ms Berry as their charitable organisation’s new chief executive.

The duke is president of arts charity Bafta, and has met Ms Berry many times over the years, with Kate also being greeted by her at the Bafta awards ceremony.

Prince William At The BAFTA Awards – London
William, accompanied by Amanda Berry, at the Baftas in 2014 (Yui Mok/PA)

William and Kate said in a joint statement: “We are very much looking forward to working with Amanda and are thrilled that she has chosen to join us at The Royal Foundation.

“Her extensive experience will be of tremendous value as we continue our ambitious charitable work.”

Kensington Palace said Ms Berry would lead the foundation as “it continues to deliver an ambitious new strategy, mobilising leaders, businesses and people to address society’s greatest challenges together”.

Ms Berry, who started at Bafta in 1998 and became chief executive in 2000, said: “I am very excited to be joining The Royal Foundation as it continues to step up the global ambition for the duke and duchess’ philanthropic work.

“I have witnessed, and am so impressed by, the unique impact The Royal Foundation can make on the issues Their Royal Highnesses support, from mental health to conservation, and raising awareness of the importance of early years.”

BAFTA Film Awards 2021
Amanda Berry is joining the Cambridges’ foundation as a key aide (Ian West/PA)

Initiatives at the foundation include the development of the Earthshot Prize, Kate’s Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood and United for Wildlife.

She will take up the role in June.

Her appointment comes after the foundation’s previous chief executive, Jason Knauf, announced he was leaving last year.

Royal aide Mr Knauf previously made a bullying complaint against the Duchess of Sussex.

He worked for the Sussexes as their communications secretary when in October 2018 he emailed his concerns about Meghan, who denies the allegations, to William’s then private secretary, in an apparent attempt to force Buckingham Palace to protect staff.

Royal visit to Paris – Day 1
Former chief executive of The Royal Foundation Jason Knauf (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The duchess later apologised to the Court of Appeal during her privacy case against the Mail on Sunday for not remembering exchanges with Mr Knauf.

The aide had divulged how he discussed the Finding Freedom biography multiple times with the duchess, who gave him several briefing points to share with the authors.

Her lawyers had previously told the High Court that any suggestion Meghan collaborated on the book about the Sussexes was a “conspiracy theory”.

