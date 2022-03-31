Sam Fender announced as patron of local homeless charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Sam Fender announced as patron of local homeless charity

By Press Association
March 31 2022, 2.03pm
Sam Fender (Ian West/PA)
Sam Fender (Ian West/PA)

Sam Fender said he is “honoured” to help a charity “so close to my heart” as he was announced as the patron of North East Homeless.

The musician, who is from North Shields, has been vocal in his support of homeless charities and paid tribute to their work while accepting his Brit award earlier this year.

North East Homeless operates from a unit at Northumberland Street, North Shields, where it offers a range of services for homeless people, including food, training and support.

Brian Burridge, who set up the charity with his wife, Emma, said Fender has long been a champion of their work.

Sam Fender with Brian Burridge (NE Homeless)

He said: “Even though he’s now an internationally recognised artist, Sam has always kept his strong connections with the area.

“It started during lockdown when he couldn’t tour so he used to pop in here all the time, sometimes just sitting and playing the piano.

“We’ve always been a bit of a safe space for him and he just always pops in when he can.

“We are absolutely delighted that he’s agreed to be our patron.

“Sam has already been a huge help to us.

“He helped support our campaign to get councils to offer free helplines for vulnerable people in need of support rather than charge premium number prices.

“Him sharing this on his social media channels made all the difference to our success and it’s a massive boost to us to have him on our side.

“He may now be a globally recognised musician but he’s still a lad from North Shields who always remembers where he came from.”

Fender added: “It’s an honour to help a charity that’s so close to my heart.

“Homelessness is a massive problem, North East Homeless help so many people to turn their lives around, families shouldn’t be struggling through no fault of their own.”

Further information about North East Homeless – which has also just unveiled plans for a huge revamp of its current facilities – is available at www.northeasthomeless.org.uk.

