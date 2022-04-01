End of scheme to help TV and film through pandemic announced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

End of scheme to help TV and film through pandemic announced

By Press Association
April 1 2022, 1.45pm
The DCMS said the scheme was ending as part of the Government’s living with Covid plan (Yui Mok/PA)
The DCMS said the scheme was ending as part of the Government’s living with Covid plan (Yui Mok/PA)

The Government has confirmed its £500 million scheme helping TV and film productions through the pandemic will close at the end of the month.

The UK Film & TV Production Restart Scheme, which was launched in July 2020, is wrapping up, despite sustained lobbying from parts of the industry.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said the initiative had supported 95,000 jobs, leading to £5.6 billion in production spend.

£12 million has been paid out in claims.

Peaky Blinders, Killing Eve, Gangs Of London and the film The Phantom Of The Open starring Sir Mark Rylance, are among the productions that have received support so far.

Applications remain open until April 30 and cover will be provided until the end of June.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said: “The Film & TV Production Restart Scheme has played a vital role helping our world-beating screen industries continue to thrive despite the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic.

“As we learn to live with Covid, it is great to see the industry working with production companies to make sure they have the cover they need to create high-quality content for viewers at home and abroad.”

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: “Our world-leading film and TV industry supports hundreds of thousands of jobs, and our Restart scheme played a vital part in keeping it going throughout the pandemic.

“The success of our scheme means that commercial insurers can now work with the industry to provide cover, so the UK can keep producing the films and TV programmes we all love.”

The DCMS said the scheme was ending as part of the Government’s living with Covid plan.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier